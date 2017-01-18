Mail Carrier Beaten During Attempted Robbery In The Bronx

January 18, 2017 9:04 AM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A United States Postal Service worker was delivering mail inside a Bronx apartment building when he was attacked during an attempted robbery.

Four people approached the 26-year-old mailman and demanded money from him inside 814 Tilden St. around 9 a.m. on Jan. 6, according to police.

They broke the victim’s nose before fleeing empty-handed, police said.

The postal worker was treated for his injuries at Jacobi Hospital.

Police have released surveillance video of four people wanted for questioning in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are kept strictly confidential.

