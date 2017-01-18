Woman Hit, Killed By Auto Transport Truck In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was struck and killed by an auto transport truck in Brooklyn Wednesday evening.

The car-shipping truck hit the woman at Caton Avenue and St. Paul’s Place in Prospect Park South, officials told CBS2.

The driver of the truck did not stop, but late Wednesday, police found the driver and it was not clear if the driver was aware of having struck anyone, police said.

Police were investigating the incident as a hit-and-run, but had not determined whether any criminality was involved.