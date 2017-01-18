Caught On Video: Man Beaten In Violent Bronx Cell Phone Robbery

January 18, 2017 9:11 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two suspects after a 54-year-old man was beaten and robbed in the Bronx last month.

According to police, two men grabbed the 54-year-old from behind and dragged him to the ground on Boone Avenue in Longwood at around 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2016.

Police say the suspects then punched the man repeatedly before taking his cell phone and fleeing the scene eastbound on 172nd Street.

The victim received minor injuries, but refused medical attention, police said.

The NYPD describes the suspects as two men in their 20s. Surveillance video of the incident can be viewed above.

Police are asking anyone for information to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at http://www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.

