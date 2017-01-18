Christie Dismisses House Democrats Boycotting Trump Inauguration As ‘Juvenile’

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie spoke out Wednesday against the House Democrats who refuse to attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

As WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported, Christie said he and his wife will have seats on the stage when Trump takes the oath of office.

To those boycotting the event, Christie said: “Yeah, I think that’s just juvenile, tell you the truth. Listen, I don’t remember some mass protests by Republicans not going to Barack Obama’s swearing-in, even though they fundamentally disagreed with most of what he stood for.”

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, (D-Connecticut) said he wrestled with the decision, but will attend the inauguration, and the Women’s March the day after.

“This fight will be the fight of our lives, because it is about core values,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal said the battle lines have been drawn on the issues of health care, and the need to investigate Trump’s report with Russian President Vladimir Putin.