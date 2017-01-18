Conn. Lawmakers Consider Bringing Back Highway Tolls To Pay For Road Repairs

DARIEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Lawmakers are considering bringing back tolls on Connecticut highways in an effort to raise revenue to pay for infrastructure repairs.

Governor Dannel Molloy wants to spend $100 billion over 30 years on infrastructure, and is exploring all options to help cover the costs, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported. Democrats proposed congestion pricing, tolls during peak periods, or an express lane fee.

Some Republicans are opposed to the tolls, arguing the revenue would just be used to plug budget tolls and not be used on repairs.

Along I-95, opinions ran the gamut.

“It wouldn’t surprise me — I know they can do it without toll booths,” one man said. “If they can charge you, they will.”

One man said the implementation of tolls may just drive him out of the state.

“Property tax on your vehicles, gas taxes — then they throw tolls on top of it — there’s no reason for being here,” he said.

Another Connecticut resident was more supportive of the proposal.

“I think a toll would be fine,” he said. “I think it would be better if it was on the border so we’re getting more out-of-state people paying them.”

The governor is not including tolls in his latest budget.

Projections released Tuesday by the governor’s and legislature’s budget agencies show revenues have grown by $56.7 million for the general fund, the state’s main spending account.

That $56.7 million includes the $31.5 million Connecticut is receiving from an $863 million multi-state settlement with Moody’s credit rating agency to resolve allegations the firm misled investors when it rated certain securities prior to the 2008 financial crisis.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s budget office had projected the current fiscal year to end with a $41.6 million deficit while State Comptroller Kevin Lembo predicted a $56.2 million shortfall.

The report shows an uptick in corporation tax revenues since November.

