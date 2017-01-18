Workout With A View: IMAXShift Offers New Cycling Experience In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s a workout with a view you’ve never experienced before.

In the DUMBO section of Brooklyn, IMAXShift is re-imagining indoor cycling by incorporating stunning images projected on their 40-foot-wide by 24-foot-high screen into their intensive workout, CBS2’s Alex Denis reported.

Like other classes, riders sprint, jog and climb with resistance. But here, driving audio fills the rooms as riders cycle through the solar system, soar over the coasts of Hawaii and pedal along to the latest music videos.

“Other fitness doesn’t necessarily allow you to feel and I thought the next step in the evolution of indoor cycling could be something visual,” instructor Jesse Alexander said.

The change is a nice option for outdoor cyclist Lizzie Kumaria, who said she feels limited during the winter months.

“Going on a journey reminds me of being out on the road, which is not very easy in New York with the weather,” Kumaria said.

The class lasts 45 minutes and costs $34. With that, you get shoes, ear plugs (if you choose to use them) and a bike that tracks speed and mileage.

For now, this is the only IMAX class in the area.

“Our goal here is to prove out, does it work, is it something people want to do, and if that works really well, hopefully we can take it to other locations,” Bryan Marcovici, CEO of IMAXShift said.

Right now the studio is offering a special class price, corresponding with the day of the month through the month of January

