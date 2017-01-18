Bail Revoked For Man Accused In Connection With Irving Plaza Shooting

January 18, 2017 9:33 PM
Daryl Campbell, Irving plaza, Ronald McPhatter, T.I.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A judge revoked bail Wednesday for a hip-hop podcast host arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that took place before an Irving Plaza T.I. show.

Manhattan U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan on Wednesday stripped away $500,000 bail granted Tuesday to Daryl Campbell, also known as Taxstone.

Campbell, 31, was arrested Monday on a weapons charge stemming from the May shooting at Irving Plaza, 17 Irving Pl., just before rapper T.I. was to perform. Prosecutors say Campbell killed Ronald McPhatter, 33 — a bodyguard for Brooklyn rapper Roland Collins, who performs as Troy Ave.

Video shows Collins firing a gun, but the rapper said he took the weapon from a shooter and was defending himself.

Campbell’s defense lawyer, Kenneth Montgomery, says his client did not kill anyone. He says Campbell is “no angel” but had found redemption with his podcast and interviews.

Campbell is the host of the popular podcast Tax Season.

