Taxi Driver Leads Long Island Police On Slow-Speed Chase

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A taxi driver facing charges after allegedly taking police on a slow-speed chase on Long Island.

The driver took off Tuesday afternoon after Suffolk County officers tried to stop the off-duty cab in Medford for reckless driving, CBS2 reported.

Video shows at least 15 police cruisers following the vehicle through Medford and Shirley.

Police used spike strips to take out the tires, but the driver kept going, riding on rims all the way to his home, where he was arrested.

The man, who has not been identified, is charged with unlawful fleeing a police officer.

He was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.