Madame Tussauds Unveils New Trump Wax Figure Ahead Of Inauguration Day

January 18, 2017 10:21 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Madame Tussaud's, New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Madame Tussauds is getting presidential.

PHOTOS: Madame Tussauds Unveils New Trump Wax Figure

The international wax museum unveiled its new sculpture of President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, just two days before the New York businessman is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

The president-elect is depicted in a navy blue suit with a red tie and a “Made In America” lapel pin, with his hands resting on his belt.

According to Madame Tussauds, 20 artists worked on creating the sculpture, which will be on display at their locations in Orlando, London, Washington D.C. and New York City.

“Mr. Trump was the most-searched person globally on Google in 2016, so the pressure was on to perfect his iconic features in time for inauguration,” says Therese Alvich, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Washington, D.C. said in a statement Wednesday.

According to Madame Tussauds, Trump is the first president-elect to already have his own wax figure. Trump’s likeness was previously created by the museum in 1997, for a figure at Trump Tower New York.

Madame Tussauds says Trump’s new likeness will be placed among other presidents and world leaders depicted in the Times Square location’s World Leader’s Gallery.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia