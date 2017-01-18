Madame Tussauds Unveils New Trump Wax Figure Ahead Of Inauguration Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Madame Tussauds is getting presidential.

The international wax museum unveiled its new sculpture of President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, just two days before the New York businessman is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

The president-elect is depicted in a navy blue suit with a red tie and a “Made In America” lapel pin, with his hands resting on his belt.

According to Madame Tussauds, 20 artists worked on creating the sculpture, which will be on display at their locations in Orlando, London, Washington D.C. and New York City.

It took a team of 20 skilled artists six months to create @realdonaldtrump's wax figure, costing £150,000. #WaxTrump pic.twitter.com/N6RQnxs9Th — Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds) January 18, 2017

“Mr. Trump was the most-searched person globally on Google in 2016, so the pressure was on to perfect his iconic features in time for inauguration,” says Therese Alvich, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Washington, D.C. said in a statement Wednesday.

According to Madame Tussauds, Trump is the first president-elect to already have his own wax figure. Trump’s likeness was previously created by the museum in 1997, for a figure at Trump Tower New York.

Visitors @MadameTussauds can explore a replica of the Oval Office, and come face-to-face with @realdonaldtrump pic.twitter.com/jO99KrSMl9 — Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds) January 18, 2017

Madame Tussauds says Trump’s new likeness will be placed among other presidents and world leaders depicted in the Times Square location’s World Leader’s Gallery.