Cat Recovering After Being Found With Arrow Through Body In North Bergen

January 18, 2017 8:30 PM
Filed Under: Cat Shot With Arrow, North Bergen

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities on Wednesday were looking to find out who injured a stray cat found with an arrow through his body in Bergen County.

The arrow struck the cat, known as Sparky, in the left shoulder area. The tip went through his left flank, leaving the shaft in his body.

Kelly Shannon found the injured cat last Thursday and a neighbor helped get him to the veterinarian who removed the arrow.

The doctor told Shannon the arrow missed Sparky’s vital organs.

“Her got very lucky. He said he’s got eight lives left,” said Shannon, of North Bergen. “Who could do something like that to a cat? Who could be that evil to do something? How do you hurt a poor little animal?”

Once Sparky recovers, he will be taken in by an adoptive family.

Officials say it was not clear when the cat was wounded or how long the arrow was in its body.

