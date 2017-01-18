Northport Cops Rush To Revive Newborn After Baby Arrives Early

January 18, 2017 6:24 PM
Filed Under: Jennifer McLogan, Northport, Officer Devin Humphreys, Officer Steven Golub

NORTHPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A newborn’s life was hanging in the balance during a desperate 911 call for help.

A mother was giving birth in her own home and the baby wasn’t breathing.

The frightening emergency call came from a home in Northport Village.

A dispatcher instructed the baby’s mother to rub the newborn with a towel, as officers rushed to the scene.

Officers Steven Golub and Devin Humphries arrived in two-and-a-half minutes.

“She wasn’t breathing, she was getting blue, wasn’t making any sounds,” Officer Humphries told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

They realized the immediate need for suction and grabbed an eye dropper.

“I was actually sweeping the mouth to make sure the fluid was out of the mouth as well. She like, bit down on my finger,” Humphries said, “So I yelled to the mom, ‘we got a good sign!”

The star of the show weighs in at 5-lbs, 6-ounces. Still debating a name is grateful mother Katherine Leonard.

“Baby is doing wonderful, it was definitely an experience. Northport Village Police Department and paramedics did an outstanding job,” she said.

“We felt really great afterwards, just very emotional to be able to save a baby,” Officer Golub said.

Their boss said Golub has 26 years on the force, Humphries just a couple of months.

“Even the most seasoned officer when you are dealing with children can just break you down,” Northport Chief of Police Bill Ricca said.

Humphries — a rookie cop — had never given birth before.

“No nothing like that, definitely no experience like that before,” she said. “Training from Suffolk County Police Academy kicked in and everything just fell into place.”

Leonard said because her infant daughter was born prematurely, and under duress, she won’t be released from the hospital for a few more days. But the baby has been given an excellent prognosis.

The mother said she’ll never forget the calm nurturing instincts of the dispatcher and the police officers while they saved her baby’s life.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia