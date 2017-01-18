1/18 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

January 18, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: Weather

By Justin Lewis 

Outside of a spot shower, it’s really just left with clouds we’re left with day. And don’t expect a big jump in the temps — only the low to mid 40s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Our rain chance will be history tonight, but we’ll see lingering clouds around the area. Expect temps to fall into the upper 30s by daybreak.

Tomorrow’s the payoff as we see higher pressure fill in and provide us with mostly sunny skies. And we’ll see a welcomed bump in the temps — around 50 degrees.

(Credit: CBS2)

As for Friday, sun will mix with clouds with perhaps a shower into the evening. Highs that day will be in the mid to upper 40s.

50 YEARS OF NEWS
