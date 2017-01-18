Police: LI Man Uses Fraudulent Credit Card To Buy $3,592 Puppy

MERRICK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man has been arrested after police said he used a fraudulent credit card to buy a cell phone and a $3,592 puppy last year.

Victor X. Franco, 23, was charged Tuesday with grand larceny, possession of a forged instrument and identity theft, according to Nassau County police.

Back in August, police said Franco purchased a $243 cell phone from Alicia MultiServices on Jerusalem Avenue in Uniondale using a fraudulent credit card.

Then a few months later in November, he went to the Puppy Store on Merrick Avenue in Merrick and again used a fraudulent credit card to buy the pricey pup, police said.

On both occasions, police said he also used a fake driver’s license.

Franco is set to be arraigned on Wednesday.