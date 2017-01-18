NYPD: Well-Dressed Thieves Flee Empty-Handed After Trying To Break Into Queens Jewelry Store Safe

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find two men who they said broke into a Queens jewelry store through an adjoining building but got away empty-handed when they couldn’t get into a safe.

The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, happened just after 3 a.m. Tuesday at Rose Jewelry on Francis Lewis Boulevard.

Police said the men, who they described as being well-dressed, broke into the store by cutting a hole in the wall from the building next door. Once inside, they tried to get into a safe, but weren’t able to and took off on foot, police said.

The video released by police shows one of the men inside the store as he appears to fiddle with the safe. Video also shows the two men walking outside on the sidewalk.

