Rangers’ Kreider Fined For Hitting Stars’ Eakin With Helmet

January 18, 2017 4:52 PM
Filed Under: Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP)New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider has been fined $5,000 for ripping off Dallas Stars forward Cody Eakin’s helmet and hitting him in the head with it during a fight.

The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying it was the maximum amount allowed for the offense under the collective bargaining agreement.

Eakin had been suspended for four games for charging Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist in a Dec. 15 game.

Eakin and Krieder got into a fight early in the second period Tuesday. They became entangled along the boards, and the gloves came off. At one point, Kreider yanked off Eakin’s helmet and whacked him in the head with it.

Each player received a five-minute fighting major. Both had a goal and an assist in the game, which the Stars won 7-6.

