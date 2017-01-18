Search On For Man Who Killed Red Fox With Crossbow At Robert Moses State Park

January 18, 2017 10:30 PM
Filed Under: crossbow, Red Fox, Robert Moses State Park

BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police on Wednesday were searching for a man who used a crossbow to kill a red fox at Robert Moses State Park on Long Island.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon at the state park in Babylon.

Police said a woman was photographing the fox when she saw a man take a crossbow from his car and fatally shoot the animal. The man fled when he saw the woman.

Authorities said the man faces a variety of violations under both state environmental conservation and state parks laws. They say he could also face additional criminal charges.

State conservation laws prohibit the use of crossbows for hunting in the metropolitan New York area.

A state parks police spokesman says hunting of any kind is prohibited at most state parks on Long Island.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia