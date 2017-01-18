Search On For Man Who Killed Red Fox With Crossbow At Robert Moses State Park

BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police on Wednesday were searching for a man who used a crossbow to kill a red fox at Robert Moses State Park on Long Island.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon at the state park in Babylon.

Police said a woman was photographing the fox when she saw a man take a crossbow from his car and fatally shoot the animal. The man fled when he saw the woman.

Authorities said the man faces a variety of violations under both state environmental conservation and state parks laws. They say he could also face additional criminal charges.

State conservation laws prohibit the use of crossbows for hunting in the metropolitan New York area.

A state parks police spokesman says hunting of any kind is prohibited at most state parks on Long Island.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)