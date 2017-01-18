Fallen Officers, Conservationist Among Names Proposed For New ‘Tappan Zee’ Bridge

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — As the new bridge rises west of Tarrytown, there are new moves a foot to give it an inspiring title.

An online petition has gathered steam to name it for three fallen heroes.

“This would be a way to honor three people who gave their lives to protect the community,” Rockland County Undersheriff, Robert Van Cura told CBS2’s Lou Young.

Officer Waverly Brown, Guard Peter Paige, and Police Sergeant Edward O’Grady died when domestic terrorists robbed an armored car on the Rockland side of the river and botched their getaway in 1981.

“Some people will see this as a gesture of goodwill on behalf of the governor if he could,” Van Cura said.

“If this was done, it should be done for the right reasons, for the mean who gave their lives almost at the base of that bridge to protect society,” Rockland County Sheriff, Louis Falco added.

The Thruway Authority which owns the bridge said there’s no plan to call it other than Tappan Zee, but speculation exists.

“We shouldn’t pass up the chance to give it some bigger educational meaning,” Pace University Senior Fellow, John Cronin said.

Cronin is a former Hudson Riverkeeper, and now a Senior Fellow at Pace University. Like many, he wants the bridge named after Pete Seeger — the folk singer, songwriter, and river champion.

He also knew Officer Waverly Brown, and said either choice would be a good one.

“There isn’t a bad decision; someone who had meaning to the region. Those three people killed in the Brinks robbery had meaning. Pete Seeger had meaning,” he said.

Some have suggested Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt, or former Governor Mario Cuomo — the current governor’s late father.

Most people don’t realize the current bridge is named for former Governor Malcom Wilson.

Some New Yorkers are suggesting a simpler solution.

“Call it what it is, the TZ Bridge. It doesn’t need another name,” Maxine Sullivan said.

Simple, easy, TZ, as in Tappan Zee. It might end up that way after all.