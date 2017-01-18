‘It’s Very Scary,’ Women Held At Gunpoint, Robbed Inside Valley Stream Home

January 18, 2017 6:30 PM
Filed Under: Hazel Sanchez, Maria Pardo, Nadia Gonzalez, Valley Stream

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two men wearing masks and armed with handguns pushed their way into a Long Island home while children were inside.

Nadia Gonzalez was especially grateful to be able to embrace her 12-year-old daughter after they were held up at gunpoint inside their Valley Stream home.

“I feel right now, much better. But you know, it’s very scary,” Nadia told CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Gonzalez said she was at her Henrietta Street home with her daughter, her mother, and two nieces — one age 12, and the other just three-months-old, when the doorbell rang.

Gonzalez said she answered the door to a masked gunman demanding money — she told him she didn’t have any.

“I don’t have the money,” she said.

The man pushed his way inside and was joined by a second gunman who stood watch at the door while he ransacked the home for ten terrifying minutes stealing jewelry, and snagging cell phones as the family tried to call for help.

The suspects then forced everyone into a bathroom and ran off.

Speaking Spanish, the grandmother Maria Pardo said she’s thankful no one was hurt.

Gonzalez said police have taken their outdoor home surveillance video which shows the suspects arriving and leaving their home.

She’s hoping police catch them soon so she and her family can sleep easy again.

“My daughter she’s very, very scared. My niece too. Everybody’s scared,” she said.

 

