‘The Trend’ With Rebecca Granet: Author Veronica Roth

January 18, 2017 4:07 PM
Filed Under: Rebecca Granet

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — In this episode of “The Trend,” Rebecca Granet talks with best-selling author Veronica Roth.

Roth is the mastermind behind the “Divergent” series and stopped by to give us some inside scoop on her new book “Carve The Mark.”

Roth said she first thought of the book many years ago.

“I think the original, very early spark of this book was when I was like 12 years old. You wouldn’t even recognize it you know but it was this basic outline of a young man who’s taken from his home and has to adapt to this new culture. That was the basic plot. It wasn’t working because I wasn’t finding the right context and also I was really young — too young to make that story work, I think. It wasn’t until it was morphing into a sci-fi kind of space adventure fantasy that it started to work.”

See why Roth said creating this entirely new galaxy and new universe was really freeing in a way.

“Carve The Mark” is Roth’s fourth novel and is in available now.

