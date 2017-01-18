WCBS 880 Conversation: NYPD Commissioner O’Neill Talks Crime, Trump, More

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In this installment of WCBS Conversation, reporter Rich Lamb speaks with New York City’s Police Commissioner James O’Neill.

The two covered a wide range of topics, including the NYPD’s plan for protecting the president-elect and his properties.

“We’re still trying to figure out what the long term plan is with the Secret Service. We’re close,” O’Neill said. “I think if Mr. Trump stays down in Washington, that would ease the burden on the NYPD and the Secret Service a little bit up here, but we still have to worry about Trump Tower. It’s a bit of an icon now and there’s many people that come there everyday, so we’re going to have to make sure we secure that facility also.”

On a more personal note, O’Neill opened up about his role as the police commissioner and the path that led him there. He even revealed his extensive exercise regimen, which he said helps him de-stress.

“I just wanted to do something where I could make a difference,” he said. “I’m a lucky person to have this job.”

They also discussed the city’s drop in murders in 2016 and the department’s community policing and anti-terror strategies.