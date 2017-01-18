WCBS 880 Conversation: NYPD Commissioner O’Neill Talks Crime, Trump, More

January 18, 2017 8:31 PM
Filed Under: James O'Neill, NYPD, Rich Lamb, WCBS Conversation

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In this installment of WCBS Conversation, reporter Rich Lamb speaks with New York City’s Police Commissioner James O’Neill.

The two covered a wide range of topics, including the NYPD’s plan for protecting the president-elect and his properties.

“We’re still trying to figure out what the long term plan is with the Secret Service. We’re close,” O’Neill said. “I think if Mr. Trump stays down in Washington, that would ease the burden on the NYPD and the Secret Service a little bit up here, but we still have to worry about Trump Tower. It’s a bit of an icon now and there’s many people that come there everyday, so we’re going to have to make sure we secure that facility also.”

On a more personal note, O’Neill opened up about his role as the police commissioner and the path that led him there. He even revealed his extensive exercise regimen, which he said helps him de-stress.

“I just wanted to do something where I could make a difference,” he said. “I’m a lucky person to have this job.”

They also discussed the city’s drop in murders in 2016 and the department’s community policing and anti-terror strategies.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia