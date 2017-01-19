1/19 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

January 19, 2017 4:15 AM
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Morning!

The sun actually be making an appearance today. Early risers will see some clouds but after 8 a.m. we can expect clearing. Mostly sunny skies will be the norm and mild temps will rule.

We can expect an afternoon high around 50 degrees. If we get more clouds we will hit temps in the upper 40s.

Friday starts off great, but clouds return by afternoon and we can expect another brief period of rain anywhere from 6 to 11 p.m. Have a great day, do something cool.

