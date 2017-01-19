ATF: 2016 Trash Can Blast In Barnegat Was ‘Organic’

January 19, 2017 11:53 AM
Filed Under: Barnegat

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A trash can explosion in New Jersey last year was organic, according to authorities.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Wednesday issued a report which found the Barnegat blast was not caused by any man-made materials. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office says the report could not rule out decomposed organics from mulch, sticks and other debris in the can forming an “endothermic reaction resulting in the production of heat as the cause.”

Police found a cloud of smoke coming from the remains of a rubber trash can on a street with debris scattered about 10 yards away on Oct. 13.

No one was injured and there was no damage to surrounding homes or vehicles.

The blast came weeks after bombs were detonated in Seaside Park and New York City.

