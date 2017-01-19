Boomer & Carton: Chris Simms Sits In For The Booms

January 19, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Craig had Chris Simms by his side on Thursday and they got things started by talking about the Baseball Hall of Fame, which announced Wednesday night that Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez had earned the votes needed for induction this summer.

Meanwhile, we learned that Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and others will have to wait at least one more year.

In addition to all the baseball talk, the Giants’ Landon Collins shed some more light on the infamous Miami boat ride prior to the team’s Wild Card Weekend loss to the Packers.

Chris then revealed some details on father Phil’s actions with Jim Nantz in the CBS booth a few weeks ago.

