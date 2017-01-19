Bronx Livery Cab Driver Robbed At Knifepoint; 3 Suspects Sought

Incoming White House Press Secretary Gives Trump Transition Briefing | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

January 19, 2017 9:59 AM
Filed Under: livery cab driver robbed, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for three men after a livery cab driver was robbed at knifepoint in the Bronx.

The 36-year-old driver picked up the suspects last Friday night on a street hail at East 144 Street and St. Ann’s Avenue.

As they were getting dropped off at 905 Tinton Avenue, police said one suspect pulled out a knife, held it to the driver’s throat and told him, “Don’t move!”

Another suspect reached into the front door panel, where the driver kept his money, and took $140 cash, police said.

The third suspect opened the rear passenger door and the trio fled, running into 731 East 161st Street where two of the suspects were caught by surveillance cameras, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries, but refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are kept strictly confidential.

  1. scribeofsolomon (@scribeofsolomon) says:
    January 19, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Why didn’t he resist? Everyone knows you’re not truly dead unless you’ve been killed by a firearm

