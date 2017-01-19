Nearly $70,000 In Cocaine Found Hidden In Box Of Jamaican Beef Patties At JFK

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A traveler from Jamaica was packing more than a tasty treat in her luggage, officials said.

Customs and Border Protection agents found nearly $70,000 worth of cocaine hidden in a box of Tastee brand Jamaican Beef Patties a passenger was trying to bring into the country Tuesday, officials said.

Agents spotted the box and brought Chantal Alecia Bedward to a private search room and opened the box. Inside they found 12 packages full of cocaine wrapped in duct tape, according to authorities.

Bedward was arrested and faces federal narcotics smuggling charges, according to authorities.

“This seizure demonstrates the vigilance and dedication demonstrated daily by CBP officers at JFK, in keeping these prohibited and dangerous narcotics off the streets of our communities,” said Robert E. Perez, Director, Field Operations in New York for CBP.