Police Arrest Man After 67-Year-Old Fatally Struck By Car In Queens

January 19, 2017 8:10 AM
Filed Under: fatal crash, NYPD, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police in New York City have arrested a man who they say fatally struck a 67-year-old pedestrian in Queens.

Police say Dinesh Bhattarai, 45, of Queens, was arrested and charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk immediately following Wednesday night’s crash in Jackson Heights.

Police say Henry Boimel was crossing 76th Street near 37th Avenue around 7:30 p.m. when he was struck by an oncoming Toyota Rav 4. Officers say the driver remained at the scene.

Boimel was rushed to Elmhurst General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

