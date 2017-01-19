Mike Francesa: ‘Steroid Stars’ Still Face Extremely Long Hall Of Fame Odds

LIVE: 'Make America Great Again' Inaugural Concert | WATCH | LISTEN: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

January 19, 2017 5:28 PM
Filed Under: Barry Bonds, Baseball Hall of Fame, Mike Francesa, Roger Clemens

NEW YORK (WFAN) — For the first time, Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds finished on the north side of 50 percent in baseball Hall of Fame voting, leading some in the media to speculate that star players widely linked to steroid use will soon have their day in Cooperstown.

Mike Francesa disagrees.

The WFAN host noted on his show Thursday that Clemens and Bonds still fell nearly 100 votes short of what was required for induction.

“They’re not going to turn a hundred people around here,” Francesa said. “The people who are not against them are not against them. What is going to change to convince a hundred people who said no to say yes? They would have already said yes. They’re not going to get any new evidence. There’s nothing that’s going to change that.”

Francesa said he believes only two scenarios could turn the tide. The first would require “a concerted effort on the part of the powers that be to come up with some solution, which I don’t think is going to happen.”

The other, Francesa said, is that if a Hall of Famer admits in a book or interview that he used performance-enhancing drugs during his career.

“Because then, once you have that, then what would be your rationale to keep some of the greatest players in baseball out, once you have tainted the pool that is in the Hall of Fame?” Francesa said. “And I guarantee you there are tainted members in there.”

But Francesa said he thinks an ex-player would likely only make such a revelation late in his life.

