Inauguration Day In NYC: Presidential Concerts, Specials And Events

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the next Commander in Chief on January 20, and places throughout New York City are holding various events for Inauguration Day. Here are our top picks for the best events and specials.
Mundo
37-06 36th Street
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 706-8636
In honor of Inauguration Day, this Mediterranean and Latin inspired restaurant is offering several food and drink specials all day long, including the “Get Trumped” shot deal which offers one well shot for $4.50 in honor of the 45th President. New Yorkers can satisfy their hunger with their “America is Great” special for $15, which comes with a burger topped with tomatoes, onion, cilantro, feta cheese and harissa aioli and paired with any domestic or international beer.
Don’t Tell Mama
343 West 46th Street
New York, NY 10036
212-757-0788
While millions of Americans will watch the countless inauguration balls, others will come together and head to the Theater District for “United: A Concert For The People” at Don’t Tell Mama. From Lilli Ross to Angela Novy and Chris Busch, guests will be captivated by the beauty of unity through multiple languages and themes. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the American Civil Liberties Union.
Gold Sounds
44 Wilson Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11237
718-618-0686
Kicking off a bi-monthly series of live shows featuring local artists, Gold Sounds will host the Anti-Bigot Brigade and Max Decibel Music’s “Keep It Together” concert. The charity event series benefits local charities that serves people in need, including the Ali Forney Center for LGBTQ youth. The inaugural concert will feature performances by local rock bands No Nets and Almost Aimless.
Industry City Distillery
33 35th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11232
718-305-6951
From honoring President Obama to welcoming President Trump, New Yorkers can raise their glass at Industry City Distillery. Ticketholders for the event can kick back and relax with four beers and a shot. Proceeds of the ticket sales benefit various organizations, including Planned Parenthood, International Rescue Committee and the Natural Resources Defense Council.
The Town Hall
123 West 43rd Street
New York, NY 10036
212-997-6661
Some of the biggest stars of The Great White Way have joined forces to hosts the “Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out!” on Inauguration Day. Converging on the stage of The Town Hall, the stars will perform a melody of Broadway songs and include the sounds of Bebe Neuwirth, Rosie Perez and Chita Rivera. The concert benefits national organizations dedicated to protecting the environment, women’s health and civil rights.
