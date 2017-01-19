Inauguration Day In NYC: Presidential Concerts, Specials And Events

January 19, 2017 5:50 AM
Donald Trump, Inauguration Day

By John Friia

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the next Commander in Chief on January 20, and places throughout New York City are holding various events for Inauguration Day. Here are our top picks for the best events and specials.

Mundo

37-06 36th Street
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 706-8636

In honor of Inauguration Day, this Mediterranean and Latin inspired restaurant is offering several food and drink specials all day long, including the “Get Trumped” shot deal which offers one well shot for $4.50 in honor of the 45th President. New Yorkers can satisfy their hunger with their “America is Great” special for $15, which comes with a burger topped with tomatoes, onion, cilantro, feta cheese and harissa aioli and paired with any domestic or international beer.

Inauguration Parties - Don't Tell Mama

(Credit: Don’t Tell Mama)

Don’t Tell Mama

343 West 46th Street
New York, NY 10036
212-757-0788

While millions of Americans will watch the countless inauguration balls, others will come together and head to the Theater District for “United: A Concert For The People” at Don’t Tell Mama. From Lilli Ross to Angela Novy and Chris Busch, guests will be captivated by the beauty of unity through multiple languages and themes. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the American Civil Liberties Union.

Inauguration Parties - Gold Sounds

(Credit: Gold Sounds)

Gold Sounds

44 Wilson Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11237
718-618-0686

Kicking off a bi-monthly series of live shows featuring local artists, Gold Sounds will host the Anti-Bigot Brigade and Max Decibel Music’s “Keep It Together” concert. The charity event series benefits local charities that serves people in need, including the Ali Forney Center for LGBTQ youth. The inaugural concert will feature performances by local rock bands No Nets and Almost Aimless.

Inauguration Parties - Industry City Distillery

(Credit: Industry City Distillery)

Industry City Distillery

33 35th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11232
718-305-6951

From honoring President Obama to welcoming President Trump, New Yorkers can raise their glass at Industry City Distillery. Ticketholders for the event can kick back and relax with four beers and a shot. Proceeds of the ticket sales benefit various organizations, including Planned Parenthood, International Rescue Committee and the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Inauguration Parties- Town Hall

(Credit: Town Hall)

The Town Hall

123 West 43rd Street
New York, NY 10036
212-997-6661

Some of the biggest stars of The Great White Way have joined forces to hosts the “Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out!” on Inauguration Day. Converging on the stage of The Town Hall, the stars will perform a melody of Broadway songs and include the sounds of Bebe Neuwirth, Rosie Perez and Chita Rivera. The concert benefits national organizations dedicated to protecting the environment, women’s health and civil rights.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.

