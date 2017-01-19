Italian Authorities Say 30 Missing In Avalanche

January 19, 2017 5:43 AM

MILAN (CBSNewYork/AP) — Italian civil protection authorities say that 30 people are missing after an avalanche covered a mountain hotel in central Italy.

The authority says they were working to get rescue vehicles to the Hotel Rigopiano through roads covered in snow, joining initial rescue efforts overnight by alpine rescue squads.

Italian media say that the avalanche covered the three-story hotel in the central region of Abruzzo on Wednesday evening. The news agency ANSA quoted a rescuer as saying that there were fatalities, but details weren’t immediately available.

Italian news reports say that some guests sent text messages to emergency numbers advising they were trapped inside.

“Help, we’re dying of cold,” one couple wrote rescuers, according to the ANSA news agency.

In addition, someone who had managed to get out also texted authorities. The guest, identified by news reports as Fabio Salzetta, sent a SMS message saying he had escaped with a maintenance worker but that others were trapped inside.

Corriere della Sera quoted the text message as saying: “Some walls were knocked down.” And: “I’m outside with a maintenance worker but you can’t see anything of the hotel, there’s only a wall of snow in front of me.”

