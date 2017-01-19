Jets Owner Woody Johnson To Be Appointed Ambassador To UK

NEW YORK (CBSnewYork) — Jets owner Woody Johnson is hopping the pond to become the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom.

President-elect Donald Trump said during a luncheon in Washington on Thursday that Johnson will be “going to St. James” as an “ambassador.” An official with the incoming administration confirmed the appointment to multiple media outlets.

The appointment had been rumored since Vice President-elect Mike Pence accompanied Johnson to a Jets game in November. Asked about the possibility earlier this month, Johnson, 69, downplayed it, saying it was just speculation but adding it was an honor to even be mentioned in such discussions.

ProFootballTalk reported earlier this month that if Johnson were appointed to the post, he would hand control of the Jets over to his younger brother, Christopher Wold Johnson.

