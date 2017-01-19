Caught On Video: Man Pulls Knife In Coney Island Robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a man wanted in connection to a knifepoint robbery in Brooklyn earlier this month.

According to police, the suspect pulled a knife on a 37-year-old and and a 28-year-old man inside a building on West 25th Street in Coney Island at around 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 5.

The suspect then took $40 in cash and a cell phone from the men, police said.

The two men were not injured, CBS2 reported.

Surveillance video of the suspect can be viewed above.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at http://www.NYPDcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.