Thieves Target Self-Storage Units In 2 New Jersey Towns

EDISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Belongings that were locked up and supposedly guarded became easy pickings for thieves in New Jersey.

As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported, two different self-storage businesses were hit – with close to a hundred individual units pried open.

Dozens of people who rent storage units were summoned to the two businesses to double check their belongings.

“I just checked mine, and mine is OK,” one woman said.

But not everyone was so fortunate. Early on Wednesday, thieves cut door latches on some 40 units at a Public Storage location in South Brunswick.

“That’s on them — bad security,” a customer said.

One week prior, a similar crime happened at J & M Self Storage on Oak Tree Road in Edison. The thieves used a crowbar and did not even break the locks, staff said.

By bending the metal doors, the criminals got in and stole televisions, video games and other electronics.

Some units were broken in to, but nothing was taken.

“I keep my children’s theater props in here, and I can’t imagine anyone would want any of the things in this shed,” said Jean Rosolino of Princeton, New Jersey.

South Brunswick and Edison police are working together — suspecting one gang could be behind the burglaries.

Security experts said before anyone rents a storage space, they should investigate — does the business have cameras, and if so, how many and when are they in operation? Would-be customers should also investigate what kids of locks are used on the storage units.

Investigators said in both cases security camera footage is not helpful.

Police would not confirm if cameras were working at the South Brunswick Public Storage, and at the Edison storage location, the suspects went around the cameras — entering the property from some woods behind the property.

Police late Thursday were checking video surveillance from other nearby businesses and waiting for more customers to come forward and say what they have lost.