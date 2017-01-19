Proposal Would Open NJ Transit Board Membership To The Public

SECAUCUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — If you take public transportation in New Jersey you could qualify to be a board member of NJ Transit.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, there’s a proposal to give commuters a direct voice in the operations of NJ Transit — by appointing two commuters; one rail rider, one bus rider to the New Jersey Transit Corporation Board.

Joe Nierman commutes from Passaic into Secaucus Junction into New York Penn Station every week day. he said most days it’s like a sprint to the finish to catch his connecting train.

If he was elected to the board he would talk about ticket costs.

Other commuters complained of overcrowding issues and how increasing the frequency of trains may help.

The two public members would have full voting rights and recommended by a non-profit association of top transit officials, the governor, and approved by the state senate.

The expectation is that public input will improve the quality, safety, and efficiency of NJTransit — commuters can only hope.

New York’s MTA already has public board members.