N.J. Community That Lost Young Athlete To Cancer Will Host Wrestling Fundraiser

JACKSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey family who lost a child to cancer is using sports and a team effort to raise awareness.

Once an hour — that’s how often a child is diagnosed with cancer in America.

In his nine years of life, Chase Ryan Olsen left a lasting mark, CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reports. Now, his community is coming together for a fundraiser in the form of a wresting meet.

“It’s exciting, and it’s also bittersweet knowing that Chase should be walking these halls right now,” his mother, Maureen Olsen, said.

Her son Chase would have been a junior at Jackson Memorial High School, but seven years ago when he was just 9-years-old, he was diagnosed with a rare form of abdominal cancer. Four months later, he took his last breath.

Chase was an athlete. It’s easy to remember him wrestling for the Jaguars.

“Chase was always happy. He was always looking out for everyone else,” fellow wrestler Jeremiah Nash said. “We didn’t even know he was sick.”

“I got choked up listening to you talk with Jeremiah,” Maureen told Overmyer. “He nailed Chase’s personality — very happy and smiling all the time. He was an incredible kid. He was silly and happy and like Jeremiah said, always happy.”

Saturday, the school will hold a special four-team wrestling meet with all the proceeds going to the Chase Ryan Olsen Foundation, which was set up to help families of children fighting cancer.

“We can still do something good to continue to keep Chase’s memory alive and to help other families that are faced with something so horrific,” Maureen said.

The event won’t be a cure, but it might add a little relief, raise awareness and help to educate.

“Anything can happen on any day. Even if it’s something uncontrollable,” Jackson Memorial High School Assistant Wrestling Coach Aaron Gottesman said. “Hopefully, this will help them realize there’s something bigger than themselves, and anything in life — whether it’s a sport or a hobby — you can impact others.”

“Things like this can make a difference in your life and change who you are,” Nash said. “You appreciate things more, the little things… You start to appreciate the time you have here, the friends, the family.”

Childhood cancer awareness is signified by a gold ribbon, and every wrestler at the meet will be wearing gold shoelaces.