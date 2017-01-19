NYPD Accused Of Denying HIV-Positive Man Dispatcher Job

January 19, 2017 10:25 PM
Filed Under: HIV Positive Dispatcher, NYPD, Raymond Parker

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Federal prosecutors this week accused the NYPD of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by denying an HIV-positive man a position as a dispatcher.

A lawsuit was filed Tuesday by the U.S. Attorney’s office on behalf of Raymond Parker. The 60-year-old Brooklyn man applied for a job as a police department technician in 2013 and underwent a background check and medical tests, which disclosed he was HIV positive.

The NYPD requested further blood tests.

Federal officials say the NYPD wrongly disqualified him after it said he had a low CD4 cell count, a measure of health in people with the virus that causes AIDS. The lawsuit is seeking compensation for Parker.

The city’s Law Department says it is reviewing the case.

