NYPD Accused Of Denying HIV-Positive Man Dispatcher Job

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Federal prosecutors this week accused the NYPD of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by denying an HIV-positive man a position as a dispatcher.

A lawsuit was filed Tuesday by the U.S. Attorney’s office on behalf of Raymond Parker. The 60-year-old Brooklyn man applied for a job as a police department technician in 2013 and underwent a background check and medical tests, which disclosed he was HIV positive.

The NYPD requested further blood tests.

Federal officials say the NYPD wrongly disqualified him after it said he had a low CD4 cell count, a measure of health in people with the virus that causes AIDS. The lawsuit is seeking compensation for Parker.

The city’s Law Department says it is reviewing the case.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)