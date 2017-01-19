Read: President Obama’s Parting Letter To American People

January 19, 2017 12:15 PM
Filed Under: Obama, President Obama parting letter

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On the day before he officially leaves office as the 44th president of the United States, Barack Obama penned a thank you letter to the American people.

Web Extra: Read The Full Letter | Photos: Iconic Moments From Obama’s Presidency

Saying it’s a long-standing tradition for the sitting president to leave a parting letter in the Oval Office for the next president, Obama said he wanted to thank the American people one last time for “The honor of serving as your 44th.”

Obama said throughout these past eight years, he has pulled strength from the American people who have also been the source of “goodness, resilience and hope.”

Donald Trump will officially be sworn in as the nation’s 45th president on Friday, Jan. 20.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Sarah Youngblood says:
    January 19, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    God bless your family always President Obama. I thank you for your service to our country!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia