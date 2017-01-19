Read: President Obama’s Parting Letter To American People

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On the day before he officially leaves office as the 44th president of the United States, Barack Obama penned a thank you letter to the American people.

Saying it’s a long-standing tradition for the sitting president to leave a parting letter in the Oval Office for the next president, Obama said he wanted to thank the American people one last time for “The honor of serving as your 44th.”

Obama said throughout these past eight years, he has pulled strength from the American people who have also been the source of “goodness, resilience and hope.”

Donald Trump will officially be sworn in as the nation’s 45th president on Friday, Jan. 20.