‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Breaking Down Rodriguez-Penn, And More

NEW YORK (WFAN) — In this week’s episode of the “Outside The Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman tackled both UFC Fight Night 103 in Phoenix and Invicta FC 21 in Kansas City.

The guys also talked about what’s next for the legendary B.J. Penn, the UFC’s newest superstar, Yair Rodriguez, and the Chael Sonnen vs. Tito Ortiz battle at Bellator 170.

Invicta FC 21 was able to pick up mixed-martial arts viewers due to UFC’s an annual Sunday night spot. Invicta FC, which is the first all-women’s MMA organization, had the world buzzing after producing a storyline-filled card.

The guys were able to snag a few minutes with Shannon Knapp, the president of Invicta FC. She talked about the growth of women’s MMA, future stars jumping into UFC, and that double-submission ending that has gone viral.

Also joining the podcast was MMA personality and jiu-jitsu legend Eddie Bravo, who offered his expertise on recent fights and possible MMA rule changes. A coach of many former and current fighters, Bravo talked about Penn losing to Rodriguez, who Bravo referred to as “the best kicker that ever lived.” Eddie also gave some insight on the yet-to-be filled UFC play-by-play job.

