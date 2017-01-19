WCBS 880 Conversation: Anchor Steve Scott Talks To Congressman Tom Suozzi

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In this installment of WCBS Conversation, WCBS 880 anchor Steve Scott sits down with newly-elected U.S. Representative Tom Suozzi.

The former Nassau County Executive defeated Republican and former Mineola mayor Jack Martins for the 3rd Congressional seat on Long Island.

Scott asked Suozzi whether he will be attending Trump’s inauguration Friday. Many of his Democratic colleagues have vowed to boycott the event.

“I’ll be attending. I don’t think this is about Tom Suozzi versus Donald Trump. This is about the United States president and the United States Congress,” he said. “And as President Obama said the other day, you know there’s certain institutions and traditions you don’t really want to mess with, and I think this is one of them.”

Suozzi said he didn’t vote for the president-elect and plans to watch his actions very closely and carefully.

He also talked about transitioning to life and work in the nation’s capitol, saying the process has been “overwhelming.” He even has some new roommates.

“I’m going to be rooming with two other Congress members,” Suozzi said. “I’m going to be rooming with Jimmy Panetta, who is from California, he’s the son of Leon Panetta. And I’m going to be rooming with a guy from New Jersey — Josh Gottheimer. So the three of us, as a way to save money, are renting an apartment together.”

Suozzi went on to stress why he wants to save the Affordable Care Act. He also discussed his upcoming role on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.