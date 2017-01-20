1/20 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

January 20, 2017 6:00 AM
It is a solid start today with partly sunny skies and temps starting off above normal. Clouds thicken up as we push forth and the leading edge of a low pressure system splashes us with some rain in afternoon and into the evening. It won’t last long though and clearing should begin after midnight.

Saturday is pretty good one overall, temps in the lower 50s, with partly sunny skies. There is the chance of some rain Saturday evening, but Sunday is looking like the tougher day.

Have a great day! G

