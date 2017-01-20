30 With Murti Podcast: A Sit-Down With Prized Yankees Prospects

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Spring training is less than a month away. The upcoming Yankees season will be interesting because of the youth movement that began last year. There is now some mystery and intrigue about this team’s potential in 2017 and beyond.

In this pre-spring training edition of the “30 With Murti” podcast Sweeny chats with two of the Bombers’ heralded young prospects, outfielder Clint Frazier and pitcher Justus Sheffield, both acquired from Cleveland in the Andrew Miller trade last July.

Also in this episode you’ll hear hitting coach Alan Cockrell explain what is being done to fix Jacoby Ellsbury’s swing, Chase Headley will explain why he is looking to make a bigger impact in the clubhouse as well as on the field, and Sweeny gives us his two cents on the Hall of Fame voting announced this week.

