50 Stories: Covering News That Hits Close To Home

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Each week this year, WCBS 880’s Wayne Cabot will deliver a 50th anniversary podcast called 50 Stories.
A week after covering the death of New York City Police Det. Steven McDonald, reporters Rich Lamb and Sean Adams talk to Wayne about reporting on stories that hit close to home. Rich and Sean were both friends of McDonald, the hero policeman who touched an entire city.