Boomer & Carton: NFL Conference Championship Picks-Picks-Picks (Against The Spread)

Finally on Friday, Boomer & Carton got to the wildly popular segment of the program where they offered up their “award-winning” NFL Picks-Picks-Picks against the spread. They are as follows:
Conference Championships
1. — Packers (+4.5) @ Falcons — Boomer: Falcons; Craig: Falcons
2. — Steelers (+6) @ Patriots — Boomer: Pats; Craig: Pats
Craig’s LOCKS: Take the Warriors, Hawks and the Hornets
Here are the guys’ records for last week/season: Boomer: 2-2-0 (26-29-2), Craig: 3-1-0 (30-25-3). So do with the above information whatever you see fit and “May The Force Be With You”…