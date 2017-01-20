Trump Inauguration Day: Full Coverage | Watch Live | Follow Live | Listen Live: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880  

Boomer & Carton: NFL Conference Championship Picks-Picks-Picks (Against The Spread)

January 20, 2017 6:04 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton, NFL picks

Finally on Friday, Boomer & Carton got to the wildly popular segment of the program where they offered up their “award-winning” NFL Picks-Picks-Picks against the spread. They are as follows:

Conference Championships

1. — Packers (+4.5) @ Falcons — Boomer: Falcons; Craig: Falcons

2. — Steelers (+6) @ Patriots — Boomer: Pats; Craig: Pats

Craig’s LOCKS: Take the Warriors, Hawks and the Hornets

Here are the guys’ records for last week/season: Boomer: 2-2-0 (26-29-2), Craig: 3-1-0 (30-25-3).  So do with the above information whatever you see fit and “May The Force Be With You”

