Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Jan. 20, 2017

If you’re not careful, you might actually learn something while listening to Friday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.”
Boomer and Craig concluded the work week by talking about the controversial ending to the Knicks game on Thursday night, as well as Jets owner Woody Johnson being named a U.S. ambassador by President Trump. Also, much was made of this Sunday’s NFL conference championship games, including the guys offering their picks.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Friday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
