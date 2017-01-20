Video: 79-Year-Old Man Beaten, Robbed In Lobby Of Bronx Apartment Building

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A vicious attack and robbery was caught on surveillance video in the Bronx.

Police say a suspect threw a 79-year-old man to the ground and punched him several times in the lobby of his apartment building near Dekalb Avenue and East 213th Street in Norwood on Tuesday.

The suspect took the man’s cell phone and wallet, which contained $220, before fleeing on foot, police said.

The victim sustained serious injuries to his face, and was taken to Jacobi Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regards to this robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.