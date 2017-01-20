Man Accused Of Flashing Women And Girls, Peeing On Woman’s Leg In Garden City

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man was charged this week with exposing himself to six women and girls, and peeing on one of their legs, on Long Island over a period of several months.

Cameron McDermott, 31, of Hempstead, was arrested by Garden City police around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.

He was accused of the following acts, all in Garden City:

• At 10:30 p.m. Sept. 25, McDermott came up to a 21-year-old woman at a parking lot at Adelphi University and exposed himself, police alleged. He asked the woman a question and then urinated on her leg, police said.

• At 9 p.m. Sept. 30, McDermott called a 20-year-old woman over to his car on Hamilton Place, police said. As the woman came up, she noticed he was exposing himself and appeared to be taking video, police said.

• At 5 p.m. Oct. 16, McDermott approached a 44-year-old woman in a parking lot on 9th Street, police said. He asked the woman a question, at which point she realized he was exposing himself, police said.

• At 5 p.m. Nov. 23, McDermott parked his car next to a 53-year-old woman in Garden City Parking Field 7N, police said. He asked the woman a question and she realized he had no pants on, police said.

• At 5:30 p.m. Nov. 23, McDermott came up to a 36-year-old woman in the same parking lot and started speaking to her – at which point she also realized he was not wearing pants, police said.

• At 5:45 p.m. Jan. 5, McDermott came up to a 15-year-old girl on Chestnut Street and asked her a question while exposing himself, police said.

McDermott was discovered in the parking garage of 303 Main St. in Hempstead and was arrested there at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, police said. He had a cellphone and a MacBook Pro which contained several pictures and videos of similar lewd incidents, police said.

Police also recovered one video that showed two girls under 16 engaging in a sexual performance, police said.

McDermott was charged with possessing a sexual performance of a child, public lewdness, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned Friday in Nassau County First District Court in Hempstead.

Garden City police asked anyone who might have been the victim of a similar crime to call them at (516) 465-4150.