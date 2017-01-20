Melania Trump’s Inauguration Day Outfit Draws Comparisons To Jackie Kennedy’s Style

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Melania Trump’s inauguration day outfit is drawing comparisons to former first lady and fashion icon, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

The future first lady emerged from the Blair House on Friday morning, wearing a powder blue Ralph Lauren dress. She paired it with matching gloves and heels.

Many were quick to compare the look to the outfit Kennedy wore to her husband’s inauguration in 1961.

@cvpayne Your thoughts were spot on. Jackie in 1961 also with pale blue. pic.twitter.com/7IQhpvHWQ5 — EOSredux (@EOSredux2) January 20, 2017

#MelaniaTrump looks absolutely stunning today!! Wow, what a #FirstLady we have. She resembles Jackie O. In her beautiful blue dress. — Bette Davis Eyes (@ArodStraus) January 20, 2017

Melania is serving some serious Jackie O vibes today with that outfit 😍 — Lexie Bailey (@lexienbailey) January 20, 2017

honestly Melania looks so much like Jackie O today its so adorable — Jlynz (@jlynsweet) January 20, 2017

#Inauguration I am very impressed with first lady to be with that Jackie O inspired blue dress — Kenny B (@fungstonfool) January 20, 2017

Melania Trump is channeling her Jackie Kennedy today with her wardrobe choice. A nice nod to history. #InaugurationDay — Mr. Kline (@PHSKline) January 20, 2017

Some disagreed.

Hearing #MelaniaTrump compared to Jackie O is soul crushing #Inauguration — Morgan Gibson (@MorganGibson) January 20, 2017

Melania trying to look like Jackie O is the biggest joke #InaugurationDay — Alyssa (@Aly_Retana) January 20, 2017