Melania Trump’s Inauguration Day Outfit Draws Comparisons To Jackie Kennedy’s Style

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Melania Trump’s inauguration day outfit is drawing comparisons to former first lady and fashion icon, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.
The future first lady emerged from the Blair House on Friday morning, wearing a powder blue Ralph Lauren dress. She paired it with matching gloves and heels.
Many were quick to compare the look to the outfit Kennedy wore to her husband’s inauguration in 1961.
Some disagreed.