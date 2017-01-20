New Arthur Kill Station Set To Open On Staten Island Railway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The first new station in more than 45 years will open Saturday morning on the Staten Island Railway.

The Arthur Kill station, on Arthur Kill Road between Lion Street and Barnard Avenue in the Tottenville section of Staten Island, is the first new station built on the railway sin the Metropolitan Transportation Authority took control of the line in 1971, according to the MTA.

The station and its new parking lot replaces the Nassau and Atlantic stations, both of which will be torn down, the MTA said. The Nassau station primarily served the Nassau Smelting Factory, which closed in the 1980s, the MTA said.

The two older stations were small and had short platforms that did not adequately accommodate the modern Staten Island Railway fleet, the MTA said.

More than 16,000 customers ride the 29-mile Staten Island Railway on an average weekday, the MTA said.

The MTA 2015-2019 Capital Program includes $386 million in investments and improvements to the railway.