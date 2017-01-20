CBS2_header-logo
‘I’m Hoping He Does Good For The Country:’ Old Bridge, New Jersey Residents Gather To Watch Trump Inauguration

January 20, 2017 3:20 PM
Filed Under: Inauguration 2017

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Over coffee and eggs, some New Jersey residents gathered at a local diner were all eyes as Donald Trump stepped up to the podium after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

Patrons came together at the Bridge Way Diner in Old Bridge, a town that overwhelmingly voted for President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 and completely flipped in this election, with the majority voting for Trump, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported.

“He keeps saying he is going to make things better, I would like to know just how he is going to do it,” said Old Bridge resident Walt Köhler, who thinks President Trump has a tough job to do.

Köhler is hoping he made the right decision in voting for him.

Joseph Caruso has never wavered. He told Baker that he had multiple Trump signs outside of his house.

“I’m excited that Trump is here, I don’t know what he is going to do but everybody wanted the change,” Caruso said.

For Sonia Berenson, Trump’s comments on unity struck a cord.

“I’m hoping he does good for the country,” Berenson said. “The country is in turmoil right now. I don’t believe in this infighting, I don’t like what the people are doing and I don’t like what some of politicians are doing. The country should be together.”

Her husband, Milton, said we’ve got to give him a shot.

“I have great hopes for this man I think this man is very smart because right now he is going to be sworn in as president and he doesn’t owe anybody anything,” Milton Berenson said.

One waitress said she was hooked on Trump ever since he said he was going to “Make America great again,” and now she wants to see some action.

