Enter now for your chance to escape the winter blues with a pair of tickets to see Tony-Award winning A Comedy of Tenors, the sequel to the grand-slam comedy Lend Me A Tenor! coming to the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey February 1st through the 26th.

A Comedy of Tenors is laugh out loud comedy. One hotel suite, four tenors, two wives, three girlfriends, and a soccer stadium filled with screaming fans. What could possibly go wrong?

To purchase tickets go to papermill.org.