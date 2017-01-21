DEVELOPING: Thousands Protest In Women's Marches Nationwide | Photos Around The World | Watch Live: CBSN | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 

1/21 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

January 21, 2017 4:20 PM
Filed Under: Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After a rather murky day across the area with a few bright breaks, we’ll have a cloudy & foggy night with temps dropping into the mid 40s.
Tomorrow will be another dreary day with cloudy skies and increasing winds. There will be rain moving in late in the evening but the main event will occur Monday.
Expect very strong winds with gusts to 60 mph along the coasts, 1-2″ of rain likely with higher amounts possible, spotty power outages & some coastal flooding/beach erosion. This powerful storm will linger into Tuesday with temps in the mid 40s Monday & upper 40s Tuesday.
Stay tuned for the latest on the storm!
